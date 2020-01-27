This Looks Familiar: Bill Murray Spotted in Woodstock Where ‘Groundhog Day’ Filmed

Feel like you’ve seen this before? Over and over again?

Yes, it’s Phil Connors, er Bill Murray, walking in Woodstock, Illinois, wearing a peacoat and a scarf.

It’s the same outfit Murray wore during the filming of “Groundhog Day.”

Images captured by resident Ryan Christpher Finley show Murray filming in the town Sunday. Finley said he stumbled upon a production tent before Murray pulled in an SUV.

"I got to chat with him for a few seconds about the weather, then he started talking about a place to go eat later in the afternoon," Finley said. " He was incredibly nice."

And he wasn’t the only one from the classic movie spotted in the far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend.

The Northwest Daily Herald reports Brian Doyle-Murray, who played the mayor in the movie, and Stephen Tobolowsky, who played “Needlenose Ned” Ryerson were also seen filming.

The publication reports the trio were in town for a commercial. It remains unclear when the clip will air, but some have noted that Super Bowl Sunday falls on Groundhog Day this year.

The 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” was filmed in the Chicago suburb.