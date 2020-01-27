Bill Murray

This Looks Familiar: Bill Murray Spotted in Woodstock Where ‘Groundhog Day’ Filmed

Yes, it’s Phil Connors, er Bill Murray, walking in Woodstock, wearing a peacoat and a scarf

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Feel like you’ve seen this before? Over and over again?  

Yes, it’s Phil Connors, er Bill Murray, walking in Woodstock, Illinois, wearing a peacoat and a scarf.

It’s the same outfit Murray wore during the filming of “Groundhog Day.”

Local

Kobe Bryant 24 mins ago

‘Work Through It, Rather Than Avoid it:’ Expert Offers Advice on Coping With Grief Over Kobe Bryant’s Death

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Chicago Hospitals Prepare for Coronavirus Despite Overall ‘Low’ Risk

Images captured by resident Ryan Christpher Finley show Murray filming in the town Sunday. Finley said he stumbled upon a production tent before Murray pulled in an SUV.

"I got to chat with him for a few seconds about the weather, then he started talking about a place to go eat later in the afternoon," Finley said. " He was incredibly nice."

And he wasn’t the only one from the classic movie spotted in the far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend.

The Northwest Daily Herald reports Brian Doyle-Murray, who played the mayor in the movie, and Stephen Tobolowsky, who played “Needlenose Ned” Ryerson were also seen filming.

The publication reports the trio were in town for a commercial. It remains unclear when the clip will air, but some have noted that Super Bowl Sunday falls on Groundhog Day this year.

The 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” was filmed in the Chicago suburb.

This article tagged under:

Bill MurrayGroundhog DayWOODSTOCK
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us