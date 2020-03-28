‘This Can’t Last Forever’: Rush Patient Gives Updates on His Battle With Coronavirus

A man diagnosed with coronavirus at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago has been detailing his battle with coronavirus over viral Facebook posts.

According to Michael Bane's previous post detailing his battle, he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 3, while going to a doctor's appointment.

A little more than three weeks later, Bane, 42, moved to the intensive care unit after his oxygen saturation levels decreased according to his latest Facebook post from Friday.

"I don’t think I’ve ever felt panic like I did at that moment," he wrote. "The feeling of not being able to get air is a terrifying one. I thank Rush for their amazing and fast response, and my room was quickly flooded with medical professionals working to get me stable and trying to assess the situation."

Happy Friday everybody. I hope everyone has made it through their week safely. We had a scare last night when my... Posted by Michael Bane on Friday, March 27, 2020

Bane detailed the painful arterial blood draw he endured, as well as the frustration of constantly having to be hooked up to multiple cords.

"The ICU is a bit more chaotic than my old floor, and I’m trapped in this bed due to all these monitors," he said.

Bane said he wants people to take advantage of quarantine to spend time with family at home.

"I’m hoping this is just a minor setback on the way to recovery," he added. "This can’t last forever, even if it feels like it’s going to sometimes. Be safe everyone.