Things to do in Chicago this weekend: World of Wheels, ‘007' and more

There's plenty to do in and around Chicago this weekend. Here's a look at some of them:

61st annual World of Wheels

WHAT: See five generations of the iconic Batmobile, a tribute to The Great Evel Knievel, and hundreds of classic cars and hot rods at World of Wheels.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Mar. 8 - Mar. 10

‘007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond’

WHAT: The First-ever 007 exhibition focusing on the science and technology behind the James Bond film franchise.

WHERE: Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Opens Thursday, March 7 (requires an additional, timed-entry ticket)

22nd annual Chicago Flamenco Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Flamenco Festival, presented by Instituto Cervantes of Chicago, celebrates the multi-cultural art form of flamenco, featuring performances by flamenco artists from Chicago, across the U.S., and Spain.

WHERE: Three venues: The Instituto Cervantes of Chicago, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago IL; City Winery ,1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago IL, and S.P.A.C.E., 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL

WHEN: Runs through Saturday, March 23

‘The Time Machine: A Tribute To The ’80s’

WHAT: With hits from Prince, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Morris Day and many more, 'The Time Machine: A Tribute To The ’80s' takes you back to a time when the music was eclectic and eccentric – The 1980s!

WHERE: Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N Clark St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, April 14

‘Alice’ (inspired by the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland)

WHAT: MOMIX, the internationally renowned company known for their unique blend of visually mind-bending illusions, dance, and storytelling, presents, ‘Alice’, a work inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 East Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Disney Princess- The Concert

WHAT: For many little ones, the music of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to their lives. Now, these beloved songs come alive on stage in Disney Princess – The Concert!

WHERE: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m.

One of the founders of Buena Vista Social Club

WHAT: Eliades Ochoa is considered one of the most renowned Cuban "soneros" of all time, a notable defender of traditional Cuban music, and one of the best guitarists of his generation.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Rickie Lee Jones

WHAT: Rickie Lee Jones, musician, storyteller and two-time Grammy winner, who has been inspiring pop culture for decades.

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music,4544 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: March 10 and March 11

The Eagles & Steely Dan “Long Goodbye” Tour

WHAT: The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times are touring for the last time

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, March 8th & Saturday, March 9th