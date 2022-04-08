Things to do in Chicago This Weekend

With sleet and sun on the forecast this weekend, Chicago has events and activities to brave both.

Those looking to pass time can complete missions for Star Trek, hit the Merchandise Mart for artistic installations or choose from other events the city has in store.

Here are some activities you can spend your weekend checking out:

Set Out on a Star Trek Mission

Lay in a course for Star Trek: Mission Chicago, an experience slated to run for fans of all ages from Friday to Sunday at McCormick Place.

Crew members can discover a new frontier with the immersive experience, which will delve into the Star Trek universe with interactive exhibits, merchandise, celebrity guests and more.

The experience also will be loaded with cosplay, panels and screenings, as well as exclusive announcements, according to the website.

Tickets are available for purchase starting at $35 here.

Catch Art on theMart’s Season Premiere

Art on theMart is holding its spring season opener at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Visit Expo Chicago

The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art is showcasing over 140 pieces of work picked from galleries across the world for the first time since 2019.

Installations, canvases and sculptures are on display at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall now until Sunday. The event also is hosting a panel of conversations with various artists.

A list of the featured works can be found here, and tickets are available for purchase here.

Savor Tastes of Chicago Restaurant Week

Chow down with the 15th annual Chicago Restaurant Week, when over 300 local eateries curate prix-fixe menus with dining deals.

Reservations for brunch and lunch run for $25, while dinner will cost $39 or $55. The specials are available through Sunday.

A full list of participating restaurants and menus can be found here.

Head to Navy Pier for Family Fun

Navy Pier kicked off its new Makers Market, a collection of daily family activities, this month.

The free event is open to all and will run until April 17. Throughout the celebrations, families can sit in on baking demonstrations, interactive science experiments, jewelry-making classes and more.

During the event, Lolita’s Bodega Artisan Market also will run simultaneously. Visitors can stroll through over 60 vendors of arts, clothing, food, scents and jewelry.

To view the full spring break calendar, click here. More information about the market can be found here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.