Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

The first day of April strikes on a weekend, and that may be worth a celebration.

Chicago has an abundance of events and activities in store for seekers. This weekend, you can munch on good deals with Chicago Restaurant Week, hit the streets with a pet crawl and more.

Here are some activities you can spend your weekend checking out:

Savor Tastes of Chicago Restaurant Week

Chow down with the 15th annual Chicago Restaurant Week, when over 300 local eateries curate prix-fixe menus with dining deals.

Reservations for brunch and lunch run for $25, while dinner will cost $39 or $55. The specials will run through April 10.

A full list of participating restaurants and menus can be found here.

Go on a Pup Crawl

Bring your furry friends on a stroll for the River North Pup Crawl & Cat Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The walk will take guests through nine locations and feature auction items, including dog beds, pet clothes and cat condos. All auction proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago, according to the event website.

For more information, visit here.

Visit Navy Pier for Family Fun

Navy Pier is kicking off its new Makers Market, a collection of daily family activities, this weekend.

The free event is open to all and will run until April 17. Throughout the celebrations, families can sit in on baking demonstrations, interactive science experiments, jewelry-making classes and more.

During the event, Lolita’s Bodega Artisan Market also will run simultaneously. Visitors can stroll through over 60 vendors of arts, clothing, food, scents and jewelry.

To view the full spring break calendar, click here. More information about the market can be found here.

Catch Games at The United Center

Both the Bulls and Blackhawks have games scheduled at home this weekend.

The Bulls face off against the Heat at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The two teams have matched up three times before, and the Bulls are 0-3 against the Heat.

After DeMar DeRozan’s 50-point performance, the Bulls clinched a 135-130 overtime victory against the Clippers on Thursday night to notch a win as the regular season nears an end.

Miami is coming off a 106-98 win over Boston with a 24-point effort by former-Bull Jimmy Butler and will enter the game standing at No. 1 in the eastern conference, while the Bulls sit at No. 5.

The Blackhawks go head-to-head with the Coyotes at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jonathan Toews played in his 1,000th career NHL game in Chicago’s 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Coyotes will match up with the Ducks on Friday before heading to the United Center.

Bulls tickets can be purchased here, and Blackhawks tickets can be purchased here.

Tour an Immersive Experience

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.