Things to do in Chicago this weekend: John Mulaney, Titanic Exhibition and more

There's plenty to do in and around Chicago this long President's Day weekend. Here are a few ones to consider.

Titanic: The Exhibition

WHAT: An interactive experience recreates the ship’s dock, staircase, and interior; 300 artifacts from the Titanic and its sister ships' survivors; receive a boarding pass corresponding to a real passenger on the ship

WHERE: Westfield Old Orchard (in former Bloomingdale’s store), 4963 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, IL 60077

WHEN: Opens Feb. 16

Chicago International Sales Congress

WHAT: The 23rd annual Chicago International Salsa Congress showcases the history and evolution of Latin, Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean music and dance. Plenty of Latin music concerts, dance showcases, workshops and social dancing

WHERE: Westin O’Hare, 6100 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL 60018

WHEN: Feb. 15 - Feb. 18

Chicago RV & Camping Show

WHAT: The 55th annual event is billed as the Midwest’s largest RV show and super sale

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL 60018

WHEN: Thursday, February 15th thru Sunday, February 18th

Dog Admission Day: The Morton Arboretum

WHAT: Dog Admission Days are the only day that dogs not designated as service dogs are allowed to roam around the Arboretum. $5 Dog admission passes must be reserved in advance.

WHERE: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, IL 60532

WHEN: Feb. 18

“Blade Runner”: In Concert (The North American premiere)

WHAT: The Auditorium Philms Concert Series presents the original 1982 film, “Blade Runner” on the big screen at the Auditorium Theatre, with the Chicago Philharmonics’ all-electric 11-piece chamber orchestra perform the score.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago

WHEN: Feb. 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Comedian John Mulaney

WHAT: Chicago Native John Mulaney brings his standup routine to two hometown audiences.

WHERE: The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave

WHEN: Feb. 17, Feb. 18

Comedian Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road

WHAT: Often dubbed, “America’s crankiest comic” Lewis Black tackles current events, politics and the absurdities of life, his final tour before retirement.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL 60085

WHEN: Feb. 18

Jim Brickman: HITS LIVE! In Concert

WHAT: The Grammy Nominated songwriter gets up close and personal with his hit songs “Love of My Life” ,”Angel Eyes” and of course, “Valentine”.

WHERE: North Shore Center for Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077

WHEN: Feb. 16

Widespread Panic

WHAT: This jam-rock band, which is from Athens, Georgia, is known for never playing the same show twice.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL 60601

WHEN: Shows Feb. 15 – Feb. 17

Soul Violinist Omari Dillard

WHAT: This classically trained electric violinist focuses on contemporary music. Event hosted by Leon Rogers.

WHERE: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 South MLK Drive, Chicago, IL 60653

WHEN: Feb. 16

Chance the Rapper

WHAT: Performing an already sold out show, “B-Sides & Seasides”

WHERE: Ramova Theatre, 3520 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60609

WHEN: Feb. 16

Chinese New Year Parade

WHAT: Chinatown’s official parade to celebrate the year of the dragon, one of several events commemorating Lunar New Year.

WHERE: Parade kicks off at 24th and Wentworth, travels north to Cermak Road

WHEN: Feb. 18