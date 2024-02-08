From the nation's largest and longest running auto show to celebrating the Lunar New Year, there are plenty of things to do in Chicago this weekend.

Here's a look at a few of the events you can check out:

Chicago Auto Show

WHAT: The nation’s largest and longest running auto show

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

WHERE: McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive

WHEN: Feb. 10 – Feb. 19th

Orchid Show of Wonders at Chicago Botanic Garden

WHAT: The 10th annual event features more than 10,000 blooms, inspired by carnival and circus attractions. On weekends, you can shop for orchids in a pop-up marketplace.

WHERE: The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd, Glencoe, IL

WHEN: Feb. 10th – Mar. 24th

University of Chicago Folk Festival

WHAT: The University of Chicago Folklore Society has been hosting this event since 1961. They are committed to bringing the very best in traditional music from around the world to town.

WHERE: Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th street

WHEN: Feb. 9 - Sat. Feb. 10

Chicago Debut: Compañía Nacional de Danza (from Spain)

WHAT: Madrid-based Compañía Nacional de Danza (CND) performs a mixed repertory program, including classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago IL

WHEN: Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Dancing with The Stars Live Tour

WHAT: Breathtaking performances from world renowned dancers you’ve seen on the TV show.

WHERE: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road

WHEN: Feb. 10; 2 shows

Celebrate the 2024 Lunar New Year

WHAT: Chicago Philharmonic and the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, with support from the China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago, invite you to a free concert and celebration.

WHERE: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Global Connections: Navy Pier

WHAT: Lunar New Year celebration featuring family friendly entertainment from several local organizations

WHERE: Navy Pier’s Aon Ballroom

WHEN: Feb. 10, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Dog Man: The Musical

WHAT: Dog Man the Musical follows a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.

WHERE: Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building

WHEN: Thru Feb. 25

Fiddler on the Roof

WHAT: Shout it from the Roof, says a villager in the beloved production of Fiddler on the Roof, a story of how love triumphs over tradition.

WHERE: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

WHEN: Thru March 24th

Sir Rod Stewart in Concert

WHAT: At age 79, the British singer songwriter is still going strong.

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, 46406

WHEN: Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Vultures Listening Experience

WHAT: ¥$: YE & TY DOLLA $IGN are hosting the official album release party and listening experience for their debut studio album, “Vultures, Volume 1”

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison Street

WHEN: February 8, 9 p.m.