These Are the Dates Students Would Return to CPS Classrooms Under Tentative Agreement

Negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have yielded a tentative agreement this weekend, with some students and teachers set to return to classrooms as soon as this week.

According to CPS officials, teachers and students in cluster learning classes and in pre-K would return to classrooms on Thursday under the terms of the new agreement, which still must be ratified before it can go into effect.

If the agreement is ratified by the CTU’s House of Delegates, here are the reporting dates for teachers, staff and students in CPS schools.

Pre-K and Cluster Learning

Students and teachers would both return to classrooms on Thursday.

Kindergarten Through 5th Grade

Teachers and staff in those classrooms would return to schools on Feb. 22 under the new proposal. Students would then follow suit on March 1.

6th Through 8th Grade

Teachers and staff in upper grades would return to schools on March 1. Students would then report to classrooms on March 8 for the start of in-person instruction.

High School

No date has been set for the return of high school teachers and students to classrooms, but CPS officials say they are still working toward bringing students back to class as soon as possible. Remote learning will continue for the time being.