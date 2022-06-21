How to Get Tickets to ‘The World's Largest Bounce House', Coming to a Chicago Suburb Next Month

The Guinness-certified World's Largest Bounce House is touring the nation this summer, bouncing over to Chicago in July.

The Big Bounce America, which features four massive, inflatable attractions is set to inflate in Rolling Meadows at Busse Forest Park on two weekends in July -- 22-24, 29-31.

The event includes four different bounce experiences: The World's Largest Bounce House, a sports themed house, a 900 ft. obstacle course called The Giant, and airSPACE, a space themed interactive bounce house.

The houses are kid and adult-friendly, with different sessions available for different age groups. Admission is split into time slots.

Tickets are $19 and can be purchased here.

Here's a glimpse into the bounce houses:

Photos: World's Largest Bounce House Comes to Indianapolis in May, Chicago This Summer