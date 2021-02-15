The Sweet Story Behind a Couple's $2,000 Tip at a Bucktown Restaurant

A longtime couple went out to dinner Friday night at a Bucktown restaurant, a place they had been before on well more than a dozen occasions.

But this time was different.

The husband and wife left a $2,000 tip for the restaurant to split amongst its employees, and for the staff, it was simply unbelievable.

It turns out, the lovebirds, who decided to remain anonymous, wanted to thank the place that's been part of their lives for decades and actually helped start their love story.

As explained in a Facebook post, the couple had their first date at Club Lucky on Feb. 12, 20 years ago. So, every year on that date, they come back at the same time and even sit in the same booth to celebrate their anniversary.

The receipt also included a heartwarming note: "Thank you for 20 years of good memories, excellent food and outstanding service. Cheers to many more."

The restaurant staff said it was honored to be a special part of the couple's life and very grateful for their generosity.

"During this difficult time it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff," a Facebook post read. "We can't thank you enough."