The Salt Shed: Here's the Latest Lineup for Chicago's New Music Venue at Morton Salt

The new music venue at Chicago's historic Morton Salt factory, The Salt Shed, will open this summer for outdoor concerts with some notable artists.

With the first shows beginning in early August, The Salt Shed, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will headline artists like Fleet Foxes, and Mt. Joy.

Here's the lineup so far:

Aug. 3: Fleet Foxes

Aug. 10: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker

Aug. 12: Andrew Bird and Iron and Wine

Aug. 13: Lake Street Drive with Madison Cunningham

Aug. 15: Lord Huron with First Aid Kit

Aug. 20: Mt. Joy

Aug. 25: Jorja Smith

Sept. 23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland

This year, all performances will be set outside, but The Salt Shed said an indoor venue will be opening in 2023.

Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The Salt Shed requires all guests, staff and performers to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Visitors will be asked to show a valid vaccination card upon entry.