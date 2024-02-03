The RoomPlace closes 8 locations outside of the Chicago area. Here's a full list

Longtime Chicago-based furniture chain The RoomPlace has announced the closures of eight stores, including six locations in the Indianapolis area, as it seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.

In a news release late Friday night, the more than 100-year-old company announced a restructuring plan that includes shuttering stores in Peoria, Illinois, Kenosha, Wisconsin and six in central Indiana. The company said the restructuring, which will utilize protections of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, will align costs with "projected sales and economic realities."

The move, CEO Bruce Berman said, will allow The RoomPlace to refocus on strengthening its 18 Chicago-area stores, which will remain open under regular hours.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“We are determined to become better and stronger in Chicagoland by continuing to offer consumers the largest selection of stylish brands at the market’s best prices,” Berman said in the release.

Orders placed prior to Feb. 2 at the affected stores will be fulfilled as promised, the company said. Store closing sales will be conducted at the Kenosha, Peoria and Indianapolis-area locations through a contract with Planned Furniture Promotions. Closure dates had yet to be announced as of Saturday evening.

The following stores are included in the closures:

Illinois

2200 W. War Memorial Dr. - Peoria

Indiana

14640 Greyhound Plaza - Carmel

5651 E. 86th St. - Indianapolis

7609 Shelby St. - Indianapolis

8401 Michigan Rd. - Indianapolis

8301 E. Washington St. - Indianapolis

2575 E. Main St. Suite 198 - Plainfield

Wisconsin

7014B Green Bay Rd. - Kenosha