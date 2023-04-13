The Food Guy: Uncle John's Bar-B-Que

South Side barbecue tradition is alive and well at Uncle John’s, which occupies a sliver of a space between a cellular store and a taco joint, in a Homewood gas station parking lot. Aja Kennebrew took the reins from her dad after he retired recently; the lessons have been passed down.

“What wood to use, the recipes for the hot links…” she said. “Low and slow. You have to be diligent to mind the fire so it doesn’t burn your tips. So it’s not exactly easy. It takes some experience. It takes a few years to get it just to where you want it.”

The aquarium-style smoker is unique to Chicago. Ribs, tips, hot links and chicken sit directly over the fire, which is constantly put out, to prevent overcooking. Hot links are first smoked, then fried, giving them a texture that’s crisp but also soft and juicy inside. There are both beef and pork ribs, as well as the fattier rib tips.

Orders always come served over fries, doused or buried in zesty barbecue sauce, covered with bread and wrapped to go – most orders are carryout since there are only two tables. Kennebrew has also added slightly healthier options.

“We have the turkey hot links which is kind of identical to our pork hot links; we also have the turkey tips,” she said.

Barbecue is a tradition that’s hard to mess with. But Kennebrew says she’s up to the task of carrying on her dad’s legacy.

“I was happy to take over for my father. I’m the Last of the Mohicans of my siblings left in Chicago. Everyone else went south for the warm weather. So I’m just holding down the fort.”

Please do me one favor: if you go, ask for sauce on the side. That way, you get to really see the Pitmaster’s skill – hopefully a nice, bright, pink smoke ring around the perimeter, and then sauce as an accent only.

Here's where you can go:

Uncle John’s Bar-B-Que

17947 S. Halsted St., Homewood

708-960-4612