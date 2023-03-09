The Food Guy: Hashem Branching Into the US

A popular Middle Eastern restaurant group with more than 100 years in business has opened two locations in the Chicago area - one in Bridgeview and the other in Orland Park.

Whether you’re in the mood for a mixed grill or some of the creamiest hummus you’ve ever had, the compact menu from this well-known Jordanian chain has something for everyone. But unlike most franchises, this one actually prepares the food from scratch all day long.

The recipes for the spreads, salads and marinades have been around for more than 100 years. Hashem has been based in Jordan since the 1950s, and has expanded to the U.S. with a couple of branches, including a sleepy Orland Park strip mall next to a car dealership.

“We make hummus and falafel from scratch, and we follow the same recipe that we used in 1910. And we import all of the spices from the head office in Jordan,” said manager Rami Al-Jbour.

Falafel starts out as chickpeas, parsley and garlic, pushed through a giant grinder until coarse.

Then spices are added – the only obvious one is cumin, they’re not divulging the rest. One option is to have them stuffed with caramelized onions that have been seasoned with sumac. A quick dip in sesame seeds is also a unique touch, and the crispy spheres come with tahini for dipping.

Their hummus takes a lot longer, about 36 hours. Chickpeas are first blended until they’re as smooth as a milkshake.

“The best part of the hummus is the tahini paste. The quality of the tahini paste and the process that we make the hummus; and we make it twice a day,” he said.

To serve, they make a well, filling it with chickpeas and green chiles, then garnished with olive oil and sumac. It’s silky smooth and utterly delicious with warm pita.

There is also beef here, in the form of kebabs or lamb chops, but also shawarma. Cones of beef, lamb and chicken are hand-stacked each morning, after having been marinated overnight.

“We do that every day. In the morning the shawarma has to be ready every day at 8 in the morning, stacked, ready to be grilled in the revolving grill,” Jbour said.

You can add shawarma to a tortilla wrap, pita or sesame bun, choosing your fillings and condiments. They’ll get griddled – panini style – then cut into thin strips for easy eating, just like at the original store.

“It is considered an iconic, historic restaurant in the Middle East and in Jordan,” he said.

If you're thinking about making a visit, the Orland Park location has a special after 4 p.m. everyday - two-for-one mixed grill.

Here's where you can go:

Hashem

8600 W. 159th St. #4B

Orland Park, IL 60462

833-454-5456

8723 S. Harlem Ave.,

Bridgeview 60455