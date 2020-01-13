The Field Museum is Free All February

For the fifth year in a row, the Field Museum will be free for Illinois residents throughout the month of February.

The museum says all one needs is proof of Illinois residency to for basic entry at no cost.

Anyone interested in upgrading from basic entry can do so at a discounted cost. An All-Access Pass is $23 for adult residents, $17 for children and $20 for students and seniors.

The Field Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive. Free days will also be available Jan. 20, 22 and 29.



