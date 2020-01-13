Field Museum

The Field Museum is Free All February

All you need is proof of Illinois residency for basic entry

81519821
Getty Images

For the fifth year in a row, the Field Museum will be free for Illinois residents throughout the month of February. 

The museum says all one needs is proof of Illinois residency to for basic entry at no cost.

Anyone interested in upgrading from basic entry can do so at a discounted cost. An All-Access Pass is $23 for adult residents, $17 for children and $20 for students and seniors. 

The Field Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive.  Free days will also be available Jan. 20, 22 and 29. 

Academy Awards 4 hours ago

Adam Sandler — Like Other ‘SNL’ Vets — Still Not Ready for Prime Time with Oscar Voters

Royal Family 52 mins ago

Key Questions on Prince Harry’s Future as Queen Calls Royal Family Summit


This article tagged under:

Field MuseumChicagoFree Days
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us