There will be limited access to Chicago's iconic ‘Bean' for several months. Here's why and what to know

Visitors looking to an up-close look of Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture, known to many as "The Bean," will likely have to wait several months.

Starting Tuesday, access to the popular tourist attraction will be limited as construction begins at the surrounding plaza in Millennium Park, according to the city of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Public access and views of the sculpture will be restricted through the spring of 2024, according to city officials.

Grainger Plaza will be subjected to "necessary maintenance," including replacing pavers and making other repairs to increase accessibility.

The improvements, city leaders stated, will "enhance the nearly 20-year-old Park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the #1 attraction in the Midwest."