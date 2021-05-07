Temporary Illinois Driver Services Facility to Open in Chicago Heights Tuesday

A temporary Illinois Secretary of State driver services facility will open for business Tuesday in south suburban Chicago Heights nearly a year after the village's permanent location was damaged in a fire, according to state officials.

The facility, which will be located at Prairie State College, 331 S. Coolidge St., will serve residents while repairs continue at the permanent site at 570 W. 209th Street.

The temporary location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Illinois residents will be able to perform a number of transaction at the Prairie State College facility such as obtaining a REAL ID, renewing their driver’s license or ID card and purchasing license plate stickers.

With the pandemic, White has urged residents to take advantage of the office's online services which include: purchasing license plate stickers and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, if qualified to do so.

Not everyone qualifies for online renewal, specifically those who are required to take a written or road test, according to state officials. Those who are eligible for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date, the Secretary of State's office said.

White previously pushed all driver's license and ID card expiration dates to Aug. 1, 2021. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and learner's permits, however.

In wake of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also delayed the REAL ID requirement to May 3, 2023.