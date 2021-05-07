illinois driver services facility

Temporary Illinois Driver Services Facility to Open in Chicago Heights Tuesday

The location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A temporary Illinois Secretary of State driver services facility will open for business Tuesday in south suburban Chicago Heights nearly a year after the village's permanent location was damaged in a fire, according to state officials.

The facility, which will be located at Prairie State College, 331 S. Coolidge St., will serve residents while repairs continue at the permanent site at 570 W. 209th Street.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The temporary location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Local

Chicago news 25 mins ago

Recap: This Week's Top News Headlines in Chicago and Illinois

child tax credit 27 mins ago

Child Tax Credit: Parents Must File Tax Returns by May 17 Deadline to Qualify

Illinois residents will be able to perform a number of transaction at the Prairie State College facility such as obtaining a REAL ID, renewing their driver’s license or ID card and purchasing license plate stickers.

With the pandemic, White has urged residents to take advantage of the office's online services which include: purchasing license plate stickers and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, if qualified to do so.

Not everyone qualifies for online renewal, specifically those who are required to take a written or road test, according to state officials. Those who are eligible for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date, the Secretary of State's office said.

White previously pushed all driver's license and ID card expiration dates to Aug. 1, 2021. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and learner's permits, however.

In wake of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also delayed the REAL ID requirement to May 3, 2023.

This article tagged under:

illinois driver services facilityreal idillinois drivers licenseillinois secretary of state jesse whiteillinois drivers license expiration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us