Temporary Bally's casino will remain open 24/7 starting Wednesday

Gamblers will soon be able to play slots around the clock at the temporary Bally's casino located inside the historic Medinah Temple building in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

In an announcement earlier this week, Bally's said it will expand its hours of operation to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting on Wednesday. The temporary casino, which is expected to be replaced by a casino resort and hotel in River West in 2026, opened its doors in September.

The 34,000 square-foot site features nearly 800 slot machines and 56 table games, plus restaurants and bars.

To accommodate guests around the clock, the casino's Wabash Café will be open 24/7, offering quick-serve meals and breakfast options.

Construction on the $1.7 billion permanent casino at the former Chicago Tribune Publishing Center, located at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, is expected to begin in 2024. Bally’s was granted a license to operate a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple for three years, or until the permanent facility is completed.