Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued

Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend.

With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.

It wasn't nearly as chilly Friday afternoon as the Chicago area saw scattered showers, which later moved ou of the area, and temperatures in the mid-50s.

As the result of clear skies and light winds, temperatures are poised to fall into the mid 30s to upper 20s in most of the region overnight, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott.

With the possibility of widespread frost, people are urged to cover sensitive plants or bring them indoors to protect from the cold.

Some communities could even see temperatures in the mid 20s early Saturday, meteorologists said, before a warm-up occurs in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to high 50s, the NWS said.

Sunday will bring more comfortable conditions for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, with early morning temperatures in the 40s and highs reaching the 60s by the afternoon, according to the NWS. After that, the beginning of the work week will start off dry, with temperatures in the 60s before multiple chances of rain.

Showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 70s.