Teen Shot During Fight in South Loop Portillo's Drive-Thru

A teenage boy was shot Friday night during a fight outside the Portillo’s restaurant in the South Loop.

The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to Chicago police.

A police source said the incident happened in the drive-thru of Portillo’s, 520 W. Taylor.

They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.