Teen Shot After Allegedly Breaking Into Man's Car in Bronzeville, Police Say

A teen is hospitalized and a man is being questioned after a car owner allegedly shot the 13-year-old after he broke into a vehicle in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a 13-year-old allegedly broke into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley at approximately 2:35 p.m. Sunday.

A 26-year-old man then confronted the teen and pulled out a handgun, firing shots toward the juvenile.

The 13-year-old was shot in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was taken to a nearby police station for questioning, police said. Authorities say that the man had a valid concealed carry license at the time of the shooting.

Weapons were recovered from both individuals, and an investigation remains underway into the incident.