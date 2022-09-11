Teen Shot After Allegedly Breaking Into Man's Car in Bronzeville, Police Say

A teen is hospitalized and a man is being questioned after a car owner allegedly shot the 13-year-old after he broke into a vehicle in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a 13-year-old allegedly broke into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley at approximately 2:35 p.m. Sunday.
A 26-year-old man then confronted the teen and pulled out a handgun, firing shots toward the juvenile.
The 13-year-old was shot in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.
The man was taken to a nearby police station for questioning, police said. Authorities say that the man had a valid concealed carry license at the time of the shooting.
Weapons were recovered from both individuals, and an investigation remains underway into the incident.