Teen killed in Beach Park chain-reaction crash

A chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles claimed the life of an 18-year-old Waukegan resident on Saturday night, officials say.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the chain-reaction crash occurred in suburban Beach Park. At approximately 11:45 p.m., a Toyota sedan was driving southbound on Lewis Avenue and collided with a Dodge SUV at an intersection.

After hitting the SUV, the Toyota then struck a Nissan sedan and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a Chevrolet sedan driven by the 18-year-old Waukegan man, police said.

A Ford SUV was able to avoid the collision, but was damaged by flying debris, according to authorities.

The Waukegan teen was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 21-year-old Zion resident, was hospitalized with minor injuries. His passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge SUV was also hospitalized, according to authorities.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and no further information was immediately available on citations or charges related to the collision.