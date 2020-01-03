Teen Girl Shot in Face While Driving in NW Indiana

A teenage girl was shot in the face while driving in northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting took place at around 5:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue in East Chicago, according to police.

Officers heard gunfire and when they arrived on the scene, they found the teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the side of the face, as well as two vehicles that had been involved in a collision, East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

The teen was driving one of the cars when she was shot, which then caused the crash, according to Rivera, who said investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

"She was able to exit the vehicle and try to make it to a family member's house where she fell down in the middle of the block," Rivera said. He added that the teen was taken to a Northlake Hospital in Gary, where she was listed in serious condition and was expected to be airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Her car and another vehicle parked across the street were both damaged by gunfire, officials said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police. Further details, including the teen's exact age and identity, were not immediately available.

Authorities said detectives were on the scene into Thursday evening, canvassing the area and talking to witnesses as the investigation into the shooting remained ongoing.