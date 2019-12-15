Teen Girl Groped, Restrained by Man on Brown Line Train

Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a teen girl on a CTA Brown Line train Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old girl was on the Brown Line platform at Belmont when an unidentified man walked up to her and asked her for her phone number. The girl then got on a southbound train, and when she sat down she saw the same man staring at her from another seat.

The man then got up and sat next to the victim, putting his arm around her lower waist. The man then touched her inappropriately and held her in the seat, according to a community alert issued by police.

The girl was able to escape with the assistance of another train passenger, and the assailant exited the train at the Quincy stop.

The man is described as an African-American between the ages of 30 and 40, standing between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The man had a short Afro hairstyle, and was wearing a gray-colored small cap and a black jacket with the “Champion” logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.