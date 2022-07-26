Teen Girl Dies After Being Shot Inside Marquette Park Residence, Chicago Police Say

A teen girl has died after she was shot in the head inside of a residence in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old girl was struck in the head by gunfire while inside of a residence in the 2400 block of West Marquette at approximately 6:49 p.m.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest has been taken in for questioning, but no further details were immediately made available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We will have more updates on this story as it develops.