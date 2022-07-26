Teen Girl Dies After Being Shot Inside Marquette Park Residence, Chicago Police Say

A teen girl has died after she was shot in the head inside of a residence in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
According to authorities, the 15-year-old girl was struck in the head by gunfire while inside of a residence in the 2400 block of West Marquette at approximately 6:49 p.m.
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A person of interest has been taken in for questioning, but no further details were immediately made available.
We will have more updates on this story as it develops.