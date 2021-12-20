CTA Red Line

Teen Critically Hurt in Shooting on CTA Red Line Train, Police Say

A teen is in critical condition after he was shot onboard a CTA Red Line train on Monday night, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the first block of West 69th Street on Monday night at approximately 7:45 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers say they found the 18-year-old man on the train, and said that he had suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and right leg.

Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Red Line service was suspended by Garfield and 95th Street after the shooting took place, but has since resumed, with trains bypassing 69th Street.

No further details were immediately made available.

