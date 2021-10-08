Teen Charged With Shooting Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy in Mazon

An 18-year-old from Joliet was arrested Thursday on several charges, including attempted murder, for the shooting of a Grundy County sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

Demarcus Denwiddie, 18, was charged with six counts of first degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of felony aggravated battery in connection with Thursday's shooting.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., a sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a Red Kia car in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Dupont Road, authorities said. The vehicle fled from the scene, ended up in a ditch but then returned to the roadway.

The driver, identified as Denwiddie, ran from the vehicle following a crash near a railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in the town of Mason, police stated.

After jumping out of his vehicle, the deputy chased the suspect for several blocks, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said. At one point, the deputy got within an "arms length or two" of the suspect. Moments later, the individual turned with a handgun, fired shots at the deputy, striking him three times, authorities stated.

The deputy, identified as Tyler Post, sustained one gunshot wound to the forearm, which resulted in a muscle injury. He was shot a second time in the chest, and a third time in the back, but those bullets were stopped by his bulletproof vest, authorities said.

"Deputy Tyler Post is in good spirits, surrounded by his family, and is expected to make a full recovery," police said in a Facebook post Friday. "Thank you for your kind words, thoughts, prayers and support for his fast recovery during this time.

Following the shooting, police established a perimeter and learned Denwiddie was held up in an apartment and had been shot, authorities stated. He eventually surrendered after talking with negotiators. Denwiddie was being held on a $10 million bond.