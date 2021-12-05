Teen Boy Arrested, Charged in Beating of CTA Bus Driver in Loop Saturday

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to the beating of a CTA bus driver in downtown Chicago Saturday evening.

According to police, the teen was identified as a suspect in the beating of a 49-year-old man on Saturday night in the Loop.

At approximately 9 p.m., a CTA bus driver was driving a bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue when he heard a loud noise, according to Chicago police.

The driver got out of the bus to investigate, and when he did he was confronted by two individuals. The two individuals then began to repeatedly punch the driver, causing bruises on his body and on his face, authorities said.

The driver was hospitalized in fair condition after the assault, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old was placed into custody, and now faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee, according to police.

The teen’s name was not disclosed in accordance with state law.