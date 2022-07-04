5 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Chicago's Parkway Gardens

A 17-year-old was among five people wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, Chicago police said.

A man, 30, sustained gunshot wounds to the body, two men, both 19, were shot in the leg, and another man, about 25, was shot in the knee.

All five victims were listed in fair condition, police said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have been traveling in a black SUV.

No other details were immediately available.