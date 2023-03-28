Ted Phillips will serve in consultant role with the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ted Phillips is retiring from his post as president after 24 years in the role and 39 years with the Chicago Bears organization. Kevin Warren, recently the commissioner of the Big Ten, will take over Phillips' role.

However, Phillips will stay on with the Bears as a consultant "for some period of time after that," said George McCaskey to Kevin Fishbain.

Just wrapped up a conversation with Bears chairman George McCaskey. One note: Ted Phillips' last official day will be April 14, but he will be serving in a consultant's role, available for Kevin Warren and McCaskey, "for some period of time after that." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 29, 2023

Phillips will step away from his current role on Apr. 14. Warren's first day in command is Apr. 17, according to Fishbain.

The biggest fish to fry on Warren's to-do list as president is nailing down the specifics of the Bears' intended stadium in Arlington Heights. The Bears finally closed on the land after winning a bid for a purchase agreement in September 2022.

The Bears have come a long way so far since placing a bid on the property. They've held a community meeting, sculpted design plans for the area surrounding the stadium and hired Warren to oversee the project.

What's next for the Bears stadium project after closing on the property?

"That remains our main focus from a stadium development situation," Warren said. "There's a lot of work to be done. I mean basically, when you close on land, that's really when the work begins. And so I'm looking forward to April 17 and still just been trying to transition, gather information and stay up to speed. But I'll really dive in once I start."

