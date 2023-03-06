Waiting for Your Tax Refund? Here's How to Check the Status

While the tax filing deadline isn't for another month or so, many people have chosen to file early this time around.

If you find yourself in that boat - you might be playing the waiting game, hoping your tax refund check will come any day now. Below is information on how to check your refund status - for both state and federal taxes.

State Refund Status

Illinois residents are encouraged to use two different tools. First, the “Where’s My Refund” system checks to see whether the state’s Department of Revenue has initiated the refund process after going through a payer’s tax return.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If the IDOR has initiated the refund process, then taxpayers can visit the Illinois Comptroller’s website, which has a “Find Your Illinois Tax Refund” system in place.

Both tools require a taxpayer’s name, as well as their Social Security Number.

If there is a difference between the refund your return indicated that you were entitled to and the refund that was received, the state will send notice within 7-to-10 business days, according to the IDOR’s website.

These are some of the most common errors you should avoid when filing your taxes, according to experts and the IRS.

Federal Refund Status

Anyone needing to check the status of their federal refunds can do so via the IRS’ website. Taxpayers will need to input their Social Security Number or their taxpayer ID number, their filing status, and the exact amount of money they expect to receive from their refund.

Taxpayers are asked to wait for at least 24 hours if they’ve e-filed, and to wait four weeks before checking status if a paper return was submitted.

For those seeking refund status for previous years’ returns, taxpayers are asked to wait three-to-four days after e-filing.

Things to Keep in Mind:

The state says that refunds typically take longer now because of enhanced efforts to prevent identity theft and fraud.

Using direct deposit rather than a paper check can also expedite the refund process, according to officials.