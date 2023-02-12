IRS Issues Clarification on Rebates, Says Illinois Taxpayers Can File Returns

Millions of taxpayers were asked to delay filing their 2022 tax returns after questions arose over whether or not specific rebates should be included as taxable income, and now the Internal Revenue Service has given their answer.

The IRS said in a press release that “in the interest of sound tax administration,” residents in most states, including Illinois, will not be required to report rebates on their federal tax returns, and that filing of those returns can continue.

There were limited exceptions, including Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, but for the most part all states that were included in the original notice will not require their taxpayers to report the rebates as income.

Illinois was included in a large group of states whose residents were advised to potentially delay filing their taxes after questions arose about the reporting of rebates given to taxpayers and property owners.

Those rebates, passed as part of the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget, were given to individuals who made less than $200,000, or couples who made less than $400,000. Those rebates returned $50 to each taxpayer.

Property tax rebates of up to $300 were also made available as part of the program.

Under the new IRS guidance, those payments are considered to be "general welfare" payouts, and therefore are not subject to federal income taxation.

In Indiana, residents received payments after greater-than-expected tax revenues, and those payments were also considered a refund of state taxes paid, and are not included as taxable income.

The unusual request to delay filing came from the Internal Revenue Service earlier this month, just days after taxpayers were able to begin filing their 2022 returns.

If the IRS had opted to treat the rebates as taxable income, then those who had already filed would have potentially had to file amended returns, but the agency opted not to do so, according to their new guidelines.