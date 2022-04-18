Tax Day 2022

Tax Day Deals: Where to Get Free and Cheap Food in the Chicago Area on 2022 Tax Day

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Monday is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes. And while Tax Day isn't everyone's favorite day. But deals and discounts can make it a little bit better.

Here are the deals we know about so far:

Firehouse Subs

The sub sandwich spot is offering a free medium sub sandwich with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink. The coupon is only valid for in-restaurant orders only.

Potbelly 

The sandwich shop is running a buy-one-get-one-free special Monday. Order an original-sized sandwich using the code “BOGO” online or through the app, and receive another one for free.

Popeyes

Popeyes teamed up with Uber Eats to deliver its “Most Dunkable Meal” in time for the NBA Playoffs and lead-up to Tax Day.

The meal — which features a five-piece tender combo, side, biscuit, drink and five sauces — is 50% off through Sunday when ordered on Uber Eats. 

