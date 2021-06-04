Taste of Randolph Canceled For Another Year, Organizers Announce

The Taste of Randolph street festival was postponed for another year due to the impact of COVID-19 and safety concerns for attendees, the West Loop Community Organization announced Friday.

The festival was originally planned for June 19 to 21 this summer after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Organizers added that a variety of street activations will take place throughout Chicago's West Loop neighborhood this summer to raise funds and showcase businesses.

"We have all been through so much over the last 15+ months, and it has been with patience, perseverance, and the collective and responsible public efforts demonstrated, that we are able to come together once again," organizers said in a release.

The festival historically takes place at 900 W. Randolph Street and brings together Chicago house music, West Loop restaurants and a variety of festival activities.