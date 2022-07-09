Taste of Chicago 2022: Tickets, Food Lineup, What You Need to Know This Weekend

The Taste of Chicago is back this weekend after a pandemic hiatus featuring a variety of food, performances, dance workshops and family activates.
Here's everything you need to know:
When and Where to Go
When: Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10; 11 a.m - 9 p.m.
Where: Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain at Jackson and Columbus; If you are driving, the city recommends parking at Millennium Garages in Millennium Park
Food sales end at 9 p.m.
Tickets
Local
There will be no Taste tickets this year as all food vendors will accept cash or credit cards.
See the full lineup below. More information can be found here.
Street Closures
The following street closures will remain in effect through 4 p.m. on Monday
- Columbus is closed between Monroe and Balbo
- Jackson and Balbo will be open to vehicular traffic
- Ida B Wells is closed from Michigan to Columbus
- The semi-circle and west leg to Michigan will remain open to traffic
Food Vendors
- Eli’s Cheesecake Company
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Yum Dum
- The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
- Prime Tacos
- Tandoor Char House
- Josephine's Southern Cooking
- Porkchop
- Churro Factory
- Seoul Taco
- Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
- Puffs of Doom
- Doom Street Eats
- Billy Goat
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Connie’s Pizza
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Healthy Substance
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Harold's Chicken
- Don Paleta
- Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc
- Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- Whadda Jerk
- Haire's Gulf Shrimp
- Auntie Vee's Kitchen
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Decadent Flavor
Here's a map of where each of the vendors will be located.
What else to know
- Folding chairs and blankets are allowed in
- Admission is free
- Dogs are not allowed
Main Stage Performances
Friday, July 8
Host and DJ: DJ Mike P
- 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m. - AMI
- 7:15 p.m. - Nelly
Saturday, July 9
DJ: Sandra Treviño
- 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m. - Girl K
- 7:15pm - Aterciopelados
Sunday, July 10
DJ: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
- 5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m. - Local H
- 7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers
Chicago SummerDance Schedule
July 8
- 12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
- 1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine
- 2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
- 3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
- 12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa
July 9
- 11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers
- 1 p.m.:Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
- 2 p.m.:East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
- 3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance
- 1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance
July 10
- 12 p.m.: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
- 1 p.m.: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
- 2 p.m.: Bachata / Chicago Dance
- 3 p.m.: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
- 12-4 p.m.: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad