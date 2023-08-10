Target recalls over 2.2M Threshold candles after reports of cracking glass

Over 2.2 million candles are being pulled from Target’s shelves after the store announced Thursday it will recall its second batch of Threshold candles this year.
The candles, sold nationwide and exclusively at Target, pose burn and laceration threats, according to the company's recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. Target has received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, even resulting in one minor injury, the recall said.
This isn't the first time Target has recalled candles. In May the company recalled nearly 5 million Threshold glass jar candles after more than 100 incidents were reported.
The latest recall applies to certain Threshold Glass Jar candles, including the 5.5 ounce 1-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in over 60 scents.
Consumers can check if they have one of these recalled candles here and in the list below.
Target urges those who own one of the recalled candles to immediately stop using it. Customers can return the candles to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™
|054-09-0056
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™
|054-09-0200
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™
|054-09-0266
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood - Threshold™
|054-09-0268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus - Threshold™
|054-09-0271
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom - Threshold™
|054-09-0275
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™
|054-09-0276
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot - Threshold™
|054-09-0294
|20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™
|054-09-0562
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries - Threshold™
|054-09-0589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™
|054-09-0679
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™
|054-09-0697
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™
|054-09-0701
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™
|054-09-0723
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™
|054-09-0743
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac - Threshold™
|054-09-0774
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender - Threshold™
|054-09-0816
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™
|054-09-1164
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™
|054-09-1222
|20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily - Threshold™
|054-09-1442
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe - Threshold™
|054-09-1534
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory - Threshold™
|054-09-1589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid - Threshold™
|054-09-1798
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen - Threshold™
|054-09-2225
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage - Threshold™
|054-09-2682
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin - Threshold™
|054-09-2683
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt - Threshold™
|054-09-3080
|20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon - Threshold™
|054-09-3142
|20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper - Threshold™
|054-09-3218
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet - Threshold™
|054-09-3233
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber - Threshold™
|054-09-3888
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea - Threshold™
|054-09-3919
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™
|054-09-3970
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™
|054-09-4045
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze - Threshold™
|054-09-4079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage - Threshold™
|054-09-4722
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla - Threshold™
|054-09-5026
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle - Threshold™
|054-09-5706
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™
|054-09-5711
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™
|054-09-5888
|20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus - Threshold™
|054-09-6079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™
|054-09-6795
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™
|054-09-6993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™
|054-09-7437
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava - Threshold™
|054-09-7504
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon - Threshold™
|054-09-7849
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus - Threshold™
|054-09-7915
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™
|054-09-8165
|5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle - Threshold™
|054-09-8268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods - Threshold™
|054-09-8380
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte - Threshold™
|054-09-8559
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber - Threshold™
|054-09-8670
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™
|054-09-8758
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™
|054-09-8768
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™
|054-09-8942
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber - Threshold™
|054-09-8993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods - Threshold™
|054-09-9017
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™
|054-09-9120
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™
|054-09-9293
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle - Threshold™
|054-09-9306
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™
|054-09-9690
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™
|054-09-9801