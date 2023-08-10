Target recalls over 2.2M Threshold candles after reports of cracking glass

Over 2.2 million candles are being pulled from Target’s shelves after the store announced Thursday it will recall its second batch of Threshold candles this year.

The candles, sold nationwide and exclusively at Target, pose burn and laceration threats, according to the company's recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. Target has received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, even resulting in one minor injury, the recall said.

This isn't the first time Target has recalled candles. In May the company recalled nearly 5 million Threshold glass jar candles after more than 100 incidents were reported.

The latest recall applies to certain Threshold Glass Jar candles, including the 5.5 ounce 1-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in over 60 scents.

Consumers can check if they have one of these recalled candles here and in the list below.

Target urges those who own one of the recalled candles to immediately stop using it. Customers can return the candles to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.