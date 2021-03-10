Target Partnering With CVS to Offer COVID Vaccine at More Than 600 Stores

Target is partnering with CVS to begin offering coronavirus vaccinations at more than 600 U.S. stores, the company announced Wednesday.

The Minneapolis-based chain said it plans to add COVID vaccinations similar to how the two companies offer vaccinations for the flu, shingles and pneumonia at CVS locations within stores.

The vaccine will be offered to eligible shoppers and team members, Target said, noting that the stores will follow state and federal guidelines.

"Our top priority since the onset of the pandemic: the health and safety of our team members, guests and the communities we serve," Target said in a release. "Now, with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, Target's continuing to support our team and communities during the pandemic by partnering with 600+ CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to eligible guests and team members."

According to Target, vaccinations have already started as of the announcement Wednesday and will be available in 17 states.

The list includes:

1. VA

2. NY

3. PA

4. CT

5. MA

6. RI

7. NJ

8. MD

9. FL

10. SC

11. AL

12. TX

13. LA

14. AZ

15. CA

16. HI

17. OH

The company said eligible residents can click here to find out if they are eligible to find a participating location.

CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.