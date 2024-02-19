Target, Costco and more: Here's what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2024

Monday marks the celebration Presidents Day in the U.S. and while many will be off work for the federal holiday, they'll also be wondering where they can go and what they can do.

Here's a look at what Presidents Day is, when it takes place and what will be open and closed:

What is Presidents Day and why do we celebrate it?

According to the government, the day started to celebrate George Washington's birthday. It was declared a federal holiday that would take place on the third Monday of February.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Since then, the holiday has grown to also celebrate the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, with it becoming known as Presidents Day.

In Illinois, however, Lincoln's birthday, is also a separate state-celebrated holiday, meaning several offices were already closed one week earlier. The state celebrated Lincoln's birthday as a holiday on Feb. 12 this month.

When is Presidents Day?

In 2024, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19.

What's open and closed for Presidents Day 2024?

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, many facilities will be closed.

Banks: Mostly closed

Presidents Day is a holiday for the Federal Reserve Bank, meaning most banks will be closed. TD Bank stores will be open, however.

Customers can still use ATMs and online services to get cash or put money into an account as well.

Post office: Closed

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, USPS offices are expected to be closed. Check with your local office for updates.

UPS: Locations open

UPS says "pickup and delivery services are available," on Presidents Day. The company notes that UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries "will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday."

The UPS Store locations are open, however.

FedEx: Modified service

Though most routes will operate normally, FedEx says it will employ modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy for the holiday.

Schools: It depends

Most public schools, including Chicago Public Schools, are closed for the holiday, though it's best to check with your student's district to make sure.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois School Code "designates Lincoln’s Birthday but not

Presidents Day as a legal school holiday."

"A district may close on Presidents Day but must code it as a Not in Attendance (NIA) day rather than a school holiday," the board states in its 2023-24 school year guidelines.

Grocery stores: Mostly open

Stores like Trader Joe's, Costco and others have said they will operate normally. Check with your local store for hours.

Retailers and restaurants: Mostly open

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most big box stores, including Target, Walmart and more, will remain open. In fact, many major chains will be offering a number of holiday sales in celebration of the day.

Most restaurants that are typically open on Mondays are expected to remain open as well.

Garbage pickup: Likely happening

Several suburbs in the Chicago area have reported that Presidents Day will not affect garbage pickup schedules. Check your local guidelines, however, to make sure.