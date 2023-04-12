Target Car Seat Trade-In Program Resumes Later This Week

More than two million car seats have been recycled by Target in the six years since they instituted their famed recycling program, and the event is set to make its comeback this week.

According to the company, the trade-in program will begin on April 16 and run through April 29.

During the event, customers can bring in old, expired or damaged car seats, and will receive a coupon for 20% off of a car seat, stroller and other select baby items.

Coupons can be downloaded to a customer’s Target app, or are made available on the store’s website.

Coupon can be redeemed through May 13, according to the company.

Target says the program is designed to keep babies safe and to help consumers get rid of items in an environmentally-conscious way, with more than two million seats recycled since its inception in 2016.

Participating stores will have drop-off boxes, with barcodes for customers to scan to receive their coupons. Coupons can be redeemed twice, and each customer will receive one per Target Circle account. All types of car seats are accepted, including those that are expired or damaged.

Customers can find participating stores on Target’s website.