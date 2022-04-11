Target Car Seat Trade-In Event Returns This Month

Target’s popular car seat trade-in program is coming back in a matter of days.

Starting Monday, April 18, families will be able to hand over car seats at a large number of Target stores, according to a news release.

In exchange, they'll receive a 20% coupon through the Target Circle app that can be used on a new seat, stroller or select baby gear. Shoppers will be able to redeem the coupon through May 14, 2022.

Any type of car seat will be accepted, even if old, expired or damaged.

The car seats will be turned over to Waste Management, which will recycle the materials. According to Target's website, the company has recycled more than 1.7 million car seats since 2016.

The program runs through Saturday, April 30.

According to Target, car seat trade-in events are held at nearly all of its stores, with only a few exceptions.