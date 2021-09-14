Take a Peek Inside Girl and the Goat Chef Stephanie Izard's Unique Chicago Home Now For Sale

Chicago's Girl and the Goat chef Stephanie Izard has put her unique Near West Side home on the market.

The TV personality's 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood is selling for $1.35 million , according to the listing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's a look inside:

Photos: Take a Peak Inside Girl and the Goat Chef Stephanie Izard's Chicago Home Now For Sale

Izard is a James Beard award-winning chef, who was also named "Iron Chef" after winning season 1 of Food Network's "Iron Chef Gauntlet." She also won Bravo's "Top Chef" competition in 2008, gaining the title of "Fan Favorite" while on the show.

The Chicago chef owns four city restaurants, including Girl and the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and Cabra.