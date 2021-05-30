Jason Dupasquier

Swiss Motorcyclist Dupasquier Dies Following Moto3 Crash

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session

Banner in remembrance of Jason Dupasquier
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Local

Lake Michigan 27 mins ago

Chicago Police Rescue Woman From Lake Michigan

Coronavirus vaccinations 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Hits Low in Hospitalizations, 50% of Adults Vaccinated

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jason DupasquierSwedenmotorcycle crashItalian Grand Prixmoto3
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us