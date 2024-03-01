SUV slams into Chinese restaurant in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

Authorities remained on scene at a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood late Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the building.

First responders were called to South China Kitchen, 11631 S. Halsted, at around 4:30 p.m. Video captured from Sky 5 showed a black SUV that appeared to have struck a portion of the entryway and a front window.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.

What caused the vehicle to crash into the business remained unclear Friday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.