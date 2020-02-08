SUV Rear-Ends Unmarked Police Car, Hits Parked Vehicles Before Flipping Over: Chicago Police

Three juveniles were taken into custody Saturday afternoon after the vehicle they were in rear-ended a police car and hit several parked vehicles before flipping over on Chicago's South Side.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. near East 87th Street and South South Chicago Avenue. Police said the suspects' vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, was heading southbound when it rear-ended an unmarked police car.

Police followed the vehicle which later collided into nine parked vehicles at a dealership, causing the Jeep to flip over. The juvenile suspects were detained and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges were pending Saturday evening.