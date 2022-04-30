Suspects Jump Into Little Calumet River After Police Pursue Stolen Vehicle Saturday

Authorities say that three suspects are in custody and several remain at-large after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with multiple individuals jumping into the Little Calumet River Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking. Troopers then tracked the vehicle to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue, where the suspects parked the car and got into another vehicle.

Troopers then initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, which later crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Three suspects from the vehicle were taken into custody, but several were able to escape and were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River.

Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search, but the suspects remain at-large.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.