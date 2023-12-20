Suspects at large after shoe store security guard killed in Chatham shooting

A 53-year-old man working as a security guard at a shoe store in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon following an altercation with four other individuals, authorities said.

According to police, the security guard was involved in verbal altercation with three men and one woman at the store when one man revealed a firearm and opened fire, striking the guard three times.

The four individuals involved then entered a grey sedan and fled the scene, according to officials. There is currently no one in custody.

The security guard was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Area Two detectives.