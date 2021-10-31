Suspects Apprehended After Stolen SUV Crashes in Streeterville While Fleeing Police

Chicago police say that six individuals were taken into custody Saturday evening after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car while fleeing officers in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers on patrol Saturday evening saw a white Toyota 4 Runner that had reportedly been stolen in the city’s Evergreen Park neighborhood.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the SUV fled the scene. A short time later, the vehicle hit another car in traffic in the 200 block of West Wacker Drive, according to police.

Six males then jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to apprehend all six and take them into custody.

A 26-year-old man and five juveniles were among the group that were taken in for processing and questioning, authorities said.

No one was injured in the crash, and police are continuing to investigate, with charges pending.