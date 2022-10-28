Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports

Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News.

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the murders of two Indiana teens who were slain on a hiking trail more than five years ago, according to police.

Citing police sources, WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, reported a man named Richard Allen was taken into custody for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The Indiana State Police hasn't confirmed the report, instead saying the Delphi Homicide Task Force will "announce an update in the Delphi investigation" at a news conference Monday morning.

According to WTHR, an arrest will be announced at the news conference, which is set to take place at 9 a.m. CST.

On Feb. 13, 2017, German, 14, and Williams, 13, vanished while hiking along a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area, shocking the small community and prompting an aggressive search for the person responsible.

One day after their bodies were found, police released images from Libby's phone showing a suspect in the case heading across a bridge and toward the teens. About a week later, according to WTHR, authorities released an audio clip from Libby's phone in which a man can be heard saying, "Down the hill."

In the months and years following, sketches of a potential suspect were released and rewards seeking information in the case have continued to grow.

As news of a possible arrest circulated on social media Friday, German's sister tweeted "today is the day."

"Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then," she wrote.