Suspect injured after slamming into car head-on during Indiana Toll Road pursuit

A Waukegan man was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after crashing into a family's vehicle head-on while fleeing police along the Indiana Toll Road, authorities said.

At around 2:10 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Department started pursuing the driver of a sedan for multiple traffic violations, sheriff's officials said in a news release. The pursuit started in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 before continuing west on the Indiana Toll Road.

When the driver reached the Illinois-Indiana state line, officers utilized an unspecified manuever in an attempt to safely stop the vehicle. After getting away, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and eventually struck another car head-on, police said.

The suspect, who was identified as a 20-year-old man from Waukegan, was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The four family members in the other vehicle were treated by paramedics on the scene.

An investigation was ongoing late Friday.