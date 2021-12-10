Suspect in Riverside Killings Caught in Massachusetts

A suspect in a double homicide in suburban Riverside has been captured in Massachusetts, police said.

Carl Curry, 33, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after exiting a relative’s home in Hyannis, a village on the Cape Cod Peninsula, police said in a statement.

Federal authorities had determined that he might be staying at the home. When police arrived on the scene, the homeowner denied them entry, so officers set up a perimeter and maintained contact with the homeowner.

After about an hour, Curry came out and was taken into custody. He is being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Massachusetts pending rendition proceedings. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Curry was wanted in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of two people in an apartment building. Police discovered the victims' bodies the following day after responding to a reported burglary.